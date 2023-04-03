Semi truck hauling grain hit by train in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A semi truck was hit by a train in Black Township early Monday.

According to the Black Township Fire and Rescue, that happened on Indian Mounds Road.

Officials say the area will be closed for a while as crews work to clean up.

Pictures posted by the fire department show the front half of the semi truck with grain spilled everywhere.

Black Township Fire and Rescue officials say no one was hurt.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area.

We will update this story as it develops.

