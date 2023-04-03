Birthday Club
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash

Julie Hatfield
Julie Hatfield(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman crashed her car Sunday evening in the 2800 block of W. Franklin Street, and then left the scene.

On their way, police say they were told the driver, 44-year-old Julie Hatfield, was stopped in a parking lot about five blocks away.

They say she was standing beside her car when the found her, and she was intoxicated.

Hatfield was taken to the hospital, and then to jail.

She’s charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.

