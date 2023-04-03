Panther Softball struggles against Northwood

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan struggled to score on Sunday, as they managed just two runs over the course of two games. Northwood took advantage of the struggling Panthers, winning their games by scores of 13-1 and 8-1.

Northwood improves to 21-12 (5-3 G-MAC), while Wesleyan falls to 7-28 (0-8 G-MAC).

The Panthers registered a combined 12 hits between the two games, with five coming in game one and seven in game two. Three of those hits came off the bat of Megan Matheis, as she went 3-for-6 on the day. Wesleyan’s run in the opener came in the first inning, as Guinny Garr hit an RBI single to right field to score Shelbi Patterson.

The Panthers lone second game run came off the bat of Kennedy Matheis, who hit a solo shot to center in the second inning.

Allie Dunn (5-15) took the loss in game one while Immi Mann (2-12) took the loss in game two.

Wesleyan will be back in action quickly this week, as they host Brescia and Kentucky State in a set of midweek non-conference games. The doubleheader vs. Brescia will take place on Tuesday at Foster field, while KSU’s game will be on Wednesday. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6 p.m. CT, while Wednesday’s contests start at noon.

