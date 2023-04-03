One of America’s oldest airliners available for flights in Evansville

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum announced that one of America’s oldest operating airliners will be stopping in Evansville as part of its national tour from April 13 to 16.

Officials with the Evansville Wartime Museum are hosting the tour stop at 7503 Petersburg Road in Evansville.

Flights will be available on April 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and April 14, 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Each flight experience is approximately 30 minutes, of which about 15 minutes will be in the air.

EAA’s mission is to grow participation in aviation through flying, building, restoring and volunteer outreach, sharing “The Spirit of Aviation” and encouraging all who wish to participate.

Flights can be reserved now via EAA’s Fort Tri-Motor website.

