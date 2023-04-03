Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Ahead of Tuesday’s alert day for damaging wind, many in the Tri-State Monday morning saw thunderstorms and hail move through the area.

We have some of the pictures and videos you sent in.

Evansville police say a man walked into the east side Walmart with a rifle.

Why they’re saying he was not arrested.

Clean up is continuing from last Friday’s storms after multiple people were killed in Sullivan County.

We have the latest on first responders in the Tri-State who went north to help.

The Evansville Regional Airport is hosting a TSA pre-check event.

Officials say this could help you get through the security checkpoint much quicker.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.