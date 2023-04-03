Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
James Short
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges Friday night
Police car lights
Sheriff: Altercation leads to man shot in McLean Co.

Latest News

FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6...
Navy sailor charged in Capitol riot was stationed on carrier
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County...
Sexual abuse trial delayed for ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor
Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped...
More severe weather forecast for battered South, Midwest
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left,...
Prosecutors urge no bail for Chinese man in $1B fraud case
Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of...
Ranger retires with K-9 partner after 7 years of service together