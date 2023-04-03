Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lyle Lovett to perform in Evansville during summer tour

Lyle Lovett to perform in Evansville during summer tour
Lyle Lovett to perform in Evansville during summer tour(Victory Theatre)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lyle Lovett will be at the Victory Theatre in Evansville as part of his nationwide summer tour with his renowned Large Band.

According to a release, that’s set to happen Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.

“An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band” will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.

According to a release, you can purchase tickets for the event on Ticketmaster.com or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
James Short
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges Friday night
Police car lights
Sheriff: Altercation leads to man shot in McLean Co.
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office send deputies to Sullivan tornado scene
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office sends deputies to Sullivan tornado scene

Latest News

William Ramirez
Police: Man more than 2.5x legal alcohol limit drives on sidewalk with child in car
Julie Hatfield
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Fire generic
Fire crews called to Evansville apartment
Deadly crash under investigation in Evansville