Lyle Lovett to perform in Evansville during summer tour

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lyle Lovett will be at the Victory Theatre in Evansville as part of his nationwide summer tour with his renowned Large Band.

According to a release, that’s set to happen Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.

“An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band” will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.

According to a release, you can purchase tickets for the event on Ticketmaster.com or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

