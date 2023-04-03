KWC hosts suicide prevention and mental health event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College is hosting a talk on suicide prevention and mental health.

The event is being hosted with author, speaker, and actor Josh Rivedal. It’s free and open to the public.

The event will go until 7:30 and Rivedal will present “From Impossible to i’Mpossible: Suicide Prevention 2.0.”

Organizers say resources from the speaker and Owensboro Suicide Prevention Coalition will be available.

