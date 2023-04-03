Birthday Club
KWC hosts suicide prevention and mental health event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College is hosting a talk on suicide prevention and mental health.

The event is being hosted with author, speaker, and actor Josh Rivedal. It’s free and open to the public.

The event will go until 7:30 and Rivedal will present “From Impossible to i’Mpossible: Suicide Prevention 2.0.”

Organizers say resources from the speaker and Owensboro Suicide Prevention Coalition will be available.

