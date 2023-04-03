KWC Baseball drops a pair at Walsh

NORTH CANTON, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball team couldn’t take down Walsh on Sunday, as they fell 9-2 and 4-3 to the reigning G-MAC champs.

Walsh improves to 12-11 (8-2 G-MAC), while Wesleyan falls to 10-16 (5-5 G-MAC).

--Game One--

Jaret Humphrey opened the game with an RBI single in the first inning to score Kyle Werries, putting Wesleyan up early. Despite three hits and multiple runners in scoring position, Wesleyan failed to reach home over the next seven innings. The Panthers’ next run came when they were down 7-1 in the eighth inning, as Werries hit an RBI single that scored Brandon Valdez. Walsh closed it out in the final innings to get the seven-run victory.

Kyle Werries went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Josh Tucker (2-3) took the loss for the Panthers.

--Game Two--

Just like game one, the Panthers went up 1-0 early. Zach Curtis hit an RBI double in the top of the first inning to score Kyle Werries, giving Wesleyan the early advantage. After Walsh tied it in the second inning, Werries contributed yet another run to his already impressive day, driving in Brandon Valdez to give Wesleyan back the lead.

Walsh scored two runs in the fourth to retake the lead, but the Panthers came back with another run in the fifth inning to tie the game. Cade Gudalis hit a sacrifice fly to score Aric Lyons, making it a 3-3 game after five. Walsh won the game in the bottom of the seventh, as an RBI walk-off single spelled doom for the Panthers.

Brandon Valdez, Aric Lyons, and Kyle Werries each went 2-for-4 in the game. Werries, Zach Curtis, and Cade Gudalis each racked up an RBI.

Evan Oakley (2-3) struck out eight in the loss.

Wesleyan will be back in action tomorrow morning against the Cavaliers. Due to rain, first pitch will now be scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.