Hopkins Co. deputy receives CIT Officer of the Year Award
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Deputy Brandon Reynolds as the winner of the Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year Award for the Pennyroyal Region.

According to a press release, Deputy Reynolds received the award for a call that came in on July 15, 2022 for a person in distress who was standing on a bridge over I-69.

Officials say Reynolds spoke with the person using his crisis intervention training and was eventually able to talk them into stepping down off the bridge railing safely.

Authorities say the person in distress told officials that they intended on jumping until Reynolds was able to get them the assistance they needed.

Officials say Deputy Reynolds went through his CIT training in 2020 and his calm nature and ability to use his training allowed him to save the person from harming themselves.

