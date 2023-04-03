Evansville Regional Airport to host TSA Precheck enrollment event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State residents will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Evansville Regional Airport starting Monday.

According to a release, The temporary enrollment center will be held across from the ticket counter until Friday, April 7.

Officials say the application process allows U.S. citizens and permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck - an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their food items in their carry-on bag; laptop in its case; and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

To participate in the enrollment opportunity, they say travelers should pre-enroll and make an appointment online. After completing the pre-enrollment steps, applicants should:

Type in the location “Evansville, IN” and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for “Pop Up: EVV, 4/3-4/7″) and then click “Next.” Select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time, and individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu.

Officials say the enrollment center will be open from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Passengers do not have to purchase an airline ticket to access the enrollment center.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website to determine which documents to bring along based on citizenship status.

According to a release, travelers can make an appointment online at tsa.gov and then complete the application process in person at the enrollment center.

Walk-ins are available. At the enrollment center, applicants will need to provide fingerprints and proof of citizenship or legal residency and pay the $78 fee for a five-year membership.

