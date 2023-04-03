EPD Drone Unit training for all scenarios

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Policing in the 21st Century looks a little different each and every day, with law enforcement sometimes using tactics that weren’t even available a few years ago.

One of those tactics being drones.

The EPD Drone Unit says they usually meet once a month and train for about 8 hours, keeping their skills sharp in what Ben Brasher, a member of SWAT and the drone unit, says offers them a distinct advantage.

“It’s almost like a de-escalation tool,” says Brasher, “sometimes our biggest friends on a scene can be time and distance.”

A drone, whether it’s being used to identify people in a home, or talk with a suspect who may be barricaded somewhere, can offer just that: time and distance.

“Instead of putting a person inside that building where there’s unknown risk, we send a piece of equipment in there, and worst case scenario, if it crashes or if there’s a suspect inside that damages it, you’re out a little bit of money,” explains Brasher, “whereas if you send a person in there, it can sometimes lead to a conflict that we could’ve otherwise avoided.”

It’s not just crime scenes where these drones come into play however.

The tools at the unit’s disposal offer up the chance to help in unique ways.

“We do have thermal,” says Brasher with a nod, “some of the new drones have, the resolution on it is absolutely amazing, some of the first test flights we did, we put it up and we found deer bedded down in the woods, and you could instantly tell what it was.”

With screen resolution like that, they’re the perfect candidates for covering a large area.

“That’s great when you’re looking for, you know, search and rescue, lost people, lost children,” says Brasher.

It can even help with gathering information at accidents, assisting with reconstruction.

“There’s been some instances where we’ve had crashes on the Lloyd Expressway, and if a reconstructionist has to come out and map all of that, it takes quite a bit of time,” explains Brasher.

Not with the drone unit’s help.

“Some of the new software out there can let us fly the drone, get all the imagery we need, pull it back, and then do our measurements after the fact,” says Brasher, “we can open up those roadways and get people out of those dangerous situations a lot quicker.”

He says the drones and technology behind them are constantly evolving, so if you ever see a police presence, look up, there’s a chance you’ll find one.

