EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was killed during a crash late Sunday night.

It happened in the 3500 block of Kratzville Road. That’s near Locust Hill Cemetery.

Police say the driver was heading south, when she ran off the road and hit a tree.

The coroner has not yet released the woman’s name.

