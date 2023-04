EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a car fire Monday.

Dispatchers say it happened around 3:20 p.m. at Vogel and Royal in Evansville.

On scene, we were told two cars were involved in the crash, and we could see one was rolled on its side.

Officials say nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.