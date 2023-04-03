Cavanaugh, Comastri, & Hufnagel lead USI Track & Field in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - Junior McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) posted one of the top 5,000-meter performances in University of Southern Indiana Women’s Track & Field history Saturday night to finish second out of 27 competitors at the Wash-U Distance Carnival, one of two meets the Screaming Eagles competed in Saturday. Cavanaugh’s time is a personal-best and ranks fifth in school history.

Fellow classmate Lauren Griewe (West Harrison, Indiana) also posted an impressive effort in the 5,000 meters at the Wash-U Distance Carnival as she finish seventh with a time of 16:50.40, a mark the ranks seventh in program history, while senior Kara Martin (Herrin, Illinois) rounded out the record-setting day with a 10th-place finish in the event with a time of 16:53.58, which ranks eighth on USI’s all-time outdoor 5,000-meter list.

Junior Audrey Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) turned out a strong showing to lead the Eagles at the Joey Haines Invite in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, earlier in the day. Comastri was third in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:47.00, while also helping USI’s 4x400-meter relay team to a fifth-place showing.

USI, which was ninth with 23 points, got scoring performances from senior Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana), who was fifth in the 800 meters as well as the 4x400-meter relay; freshman Emily Rempe (Owensboro, Kentucky), who was fifth in the 1,500 meters and 4x400-meter relay; and sophomore Katie Winkler, who was sixth in the 5,000 meters. Junior Katie Hoerig (Prospect, Kentucky) rounded out the Eagles’ scoring with a seventh-place effort in the 5,000 meters.

The Eagles return to action Friday and Saturday when they compete at the Bill Cornell Spring Classic in Carbondale, Illinois.

--MEN’S TRACK & FIELD--

Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) posted a first-place finish in the men’s 5,000 meters at the Wash-U Distance Carnival Saturday night to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field on a busy day for the Screaming Eagles.

Hufnagel crossed the finish line in 14 minutes, 5.50 seconds to earn the top spot in a field of 24 competitors. His time also broke the stadium record (14:10.80) by more than five seconds.

Earlier in the day, USI had student-athletes competing at the Joey Haines Invite in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Junior Will Sims (Camby, Indiana) paced the Eagles with a fifth-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, while USI also had a sixth-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay en route to a 10th-place team finish.

Sophomore Luke Heinemann (Georgetown, Kentucky) was seventh in the 1,500 meters, while senior Kyle Crone (Maryville, Illinois) was seventh in the long jump to round out the Eagles’ scoring efforts.

USI returns to action Friday and Saturday when it competes at the Bill Cornell Spring Classic in Carbondale, Illinois.

