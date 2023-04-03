Calhoun man stops for pizza, walks away $50k richer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Calhoun man stopped at a Casey’s General Store for pizza and unexpectedly left with a winning lottery ticket.

Officials say the winner, who decided to remain anonymous, told them his purchase was spontaneous.

He says he bought a $2 Powerball ticket for the March 4 drawing.

The next morning while at home, he says he checked his Powerball numbers discovering his ticket matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball winning $50,000.

“This never happens. I didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

He called the lottery office to verify he was a winner. “It sank in once I called.”

“I don’t know. I still felt like something was going to be wrong. I checked the ticket a lot,” he said.

According to a release, the McLean County man got the reassurance he needed the following week after receiving a check for $35,750 after taxes.

He told officials he plans to use his winnings towards paying off bills.

Casey’s General Store will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

