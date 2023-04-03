Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Calhoun man stops for pizza, walks away $50k richer

Calhoun man stops for pizza, walks away $50k richer
Calhoun man stops for pizza, walks away $50k richer(Kentucky Lottery)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Calhoun man stopped at a Casey’s General Store for pizza and unexpectedly left with a winning lottery ticket.

Officials say the winner, who decided to remain anonymous, told them his purchase was spontaneous.

He says he bought a $2 Powerball ticket for the March 4 drawing.

The next morning while at home, he says he checked his Powerball numbers discovering his ticket matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball winning $50,000.

“This never happens. I didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

He called the lottery office to verify he was a winner. “It sank in once I called.”

“I don’t know. I still felt like something was going to be wrong. I checked the ticket a lot,” he said.

According to a release, the McLean County man got the reassurance he needed the following week after receiving a check for $35,750 after taxes.

He told officials he plans to use his winnings towards paying off bills.

Casey’s General Store will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
James Short
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges Friday night
Police car lights
Sheriff: Altercation leads to man shot in McLean Co.
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office send deputies to Sullivan tornado scene
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office sends deputies to Sullivan tornado scene

Latest News

Semi truck hauling grain hit by train in Posey County
Semi truck hauling grain hit by train in Posey County
Evansville Regional Airport to host TSA Precheck enrollment event
Evansville Regional Airport to host TSA Precheck enrollment event
4/3 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Evansville Regional Airport to host TSA Precheck enrollment event
Evansville Regional Airport to host TSA Precheck enrollment event