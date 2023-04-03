Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Breezy, Warmer

On Alert: Storms Tue Night-Wednesday A.M.
3/31 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/31 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms ending early. Thunderstorms this morning produced pea to marble sized hail. This afternoon, becoming partly sunny and breezy as high temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as lows only drop into the upper 50s.

Tuesday, becoming partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the lower 80s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. The primary concern is damaging winds. Tuesday night, showers mixing with scattered thunderstorms with a mild low of 70-degrees.

Wednesday, breezy with occasional showers and thunderstorms as high temps drop into the lower 70s. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms...mainly during the morning.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
James Short
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges Friday night
Police car lights
Sheriff: Altercation leads to man shot in McLean Co.
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office send deputies to Sullivan tornado scene
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office sends deputies to Sullivan tornado scene

Latest News

Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day for storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
14 First Alert 4/2 at 10pm
14 First Alert 4/2 at 10pm
3/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Cool and partly cloudy tonight and Tuesday, new Alert Day Friday
14 First Alert 4/2 at 5pm
14 First Alert 4/2 at 5pm