Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms ending early. Thunderstorms this morning produced pea to marble sized hail. This afternoon, becoming partly sunny and breezy as high temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as lows only drop into the upper 50s.

Tuesday, becoming partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the lower 80s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. The primary concern is damaging winds. Tuesday night, showers mixing with scattered thunderstorms with a mild low of 70-degrees.

Wednesday, breezy with occasional showers and thunderstorms as high temps drop into the lower 70s. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms...mainly during the morning.

