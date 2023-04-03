Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Boil order issued for some Daviess Co. customers

(MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Water District has issued a boil advisory for customers in the vicinity of the Stonegate and Kings Mill subdivisions.

Officials say the boil advisory is due to a water leak along Highway 54. 

They say customers should boil their tap water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking until the order is lifted.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
James Short
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges Friday night
Police car lights
Sheriff: Altercation leads to man shot in McLean Co.
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office send deputies to Sullivan tornado scene
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office sends deputies to Sullivan tornado scene

Latest News

RR work on Highway 41 near Lynch
Traffic Alert: RR work underway at Highway 41 near Lynch
EWSU art contest
Voting underway for EWSU Student Art Contest
Crash on First Ave.
First Ave. down to one lane after crash
William Ramirez
Police: Man more than 2.5x legal alcohol limit drives on sidewalk with child in car