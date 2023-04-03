Boil order issued for some Daviess Co. customers

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Water District has issued a boil advisory for customers in the vicinity of the Stonegate and Kings Mill subdivisions.

Officials say the boil advisory is due to a water leak along Highway 54.

They say customers should boil their tap water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking until the order is lifted.

