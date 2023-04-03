On alert for severe storms Tue-Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Beautiful weather to start off the week with highs in the upper 60s on Monday. Another potent storm system will head toward the Tri-State on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are at risk of more severe thunderstorms with damaging winds with possible tornadoes. Right now, timing looks like the main event will arrive early on Wednesday through midday. We may have a few showers or storms overnight from late Tuesday through early Wednesday. Temperatures will surge to near 80 on Tuesday and drop back into the middle 70s on Wednesday. Quiet and dry weather for the remainder of the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

