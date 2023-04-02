Wabash Valley Community Foundation creates Sullivan Co. tornado relief fund

SULLIVAN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Wabash Valley Community Foundation has created a disaster relief fund to help support those affected by the tornado that hit Sullivan County Friday night.

Officials say many individuals have asked how they could support those affected by the storm financially, which led to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation creating a fund for those who wished to donate.

According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, they are overwhelmed by the support from those who have stepped up and volunteered and offered their support during this time.

To donate to the tornado relief fund click here.

