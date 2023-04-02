USI Baseball falls to Lindenwood

ST. CHARLES, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball had their game two comeback halted as Lindenwood University was able to add a couple runs in the eighth inning and finish off the Screaming Eagles, 6-3. USI, who still looks for their first win in conference play, saw their record fall to 7-20, 0-5 in the OVC, while Lindenwood goes to 5-22, 2-3 OVC.

The Lions got things started with two early runs in the bottom of the first. The Eagles were able to cut the lead in half in the third inning as junior Nolan Cook (Evansville, Indiana) came around to score off of an up the middle single by sophomore Ricardo Van Grieken (Merida, Venezuela).

Lindenwood would extend its lead in the bottom of the third as they would bring two more runs around to extend their lead to three. USI would tack on another run in the top of the fourth as junior Steven Molinet (Elberfeld, Indiana) would come around to score off of a rocket down the right field line by junior Jack Ellis (Jeffersonville, Indiana) as he would get all the way to third for his first triple of the year.

The Eagles would cut the Lions lead to just one in the top of the sixth inning as Molinet would come around to score for the second time on the day after Ellis got his second extra base hit of the day with a double to left center field.

Lindenwood would stop the USI momentum as they would bring two around in the eighth to finish off the Eagles.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Gavin Morris (Brazil, Indiana) got the start on the mound, his fourth of the year. Morris would throw five innings for the Eagles, allowing four runs on six hits, all four runs were earned. Morris would also strikeout three batters and walk three.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Adam Weihe (Louisville, Kentucky) was the only other Eagle on the mound on Saturday, going three innings, allowing two runs on two hits. Weihe would also strikeout one and walk one on the day.

Van Grieken would lead USI with three hits on the day while Ellis and senior Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) each had two hits.

Up Next for the Eagles:

The Eagles and Lions conclude the OVC three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.