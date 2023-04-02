UE’s Dove & Lamond break hammer throw records in Saturday meet

Birthday Club
Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team secured its third-straight victory in a 66-60 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.(Source: UE Athletics)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville graduate student Antonia Lamond (Nutley, N.J./Paramus Catholic) and senior Zach Dove (Princeton, Ind./Princeton Community) broke both the women’s and men’s hammer throw school records on Saturday, as the Purple Aces opened competition at the Pacesetter Sports Invitational hosted by Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Lamond topped her own school record for the third-straight meet Saturday with a throw of 38.04 meters (124′ 10″) in the hammer throw to place sixth overall.  Dove broke his own school record, set last year, with a mark of 49.78 meters (163′ 4″) in the men’s hammer throw to place seventh overall.

Only three events were competed in on Saturday, as the hammer throw, javelin, and one 100-meter dash race took place.  In the javelin, sophomore Preston Riggs (Ft. Branch, Ind./Gibson South) posted UE’s best finish with a ninth-place finish in the men’s division with a toss of 33.70 meters (110′ 7″).  On the women’s side, sophomore Kaitlyn Sansone (Fairfield, Ohio/Mercy McAuley) led UE with a throw of 24.18 meters (79′ 4″) to place 11th overall.  On the track, freshman Destynie Sheridan (Fort Branch, Ind./North) posted UE’s top time with a mark of 16.03 in the 100-meters.

The Pacesetter Sports Invitational will continue on Sunday with a full slate of activity.  Field events are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. central time, with track events beginning at noon central time.  Notre Dame currently leads the nine-team meet with a combined score of 59 points.  UE currently sits in sixth place entering Sunday’s action.

