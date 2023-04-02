Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several tornado warnings were issued in parts of the Tri-State as severe weather made its way...
Fallen trees, flooding reported as strong storms roll through Tri-State area
Sullivan Co. struck by destructive tornado, authorities say
Sullivan Co. struck by destructive tornado, authorities say
EPD asking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect
EPD asking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Officials: 1 killed, 48 hurt in roof collapse at Illinois theater
KSP: Man arrested after making shooting threats against Scott Manufacturing
KSP: Man arrested after making shooting threats against Scott Manufacturing

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
Magic was more powerful than guns, as the "D&D" movie easily beat "John Wick: Chapter 4" this...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick
Magic was more powerful than guns, as the "D&D" movie easily beat "John Wick: Chapter 4" this...
"'Dungeons and Dragons" tops "John Wick" in the box office this weekend
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Woman escapes death after tree falls on home