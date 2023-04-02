Owensboro Police Dept. to hold ‘Coffee With A Cop’ event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials will be holding a ‘Coffee With A Cop’ event in Owensboro on April 14.

Owensboro Police are inviting the public to have coffee with police officers to ask questions, voice their concerns or just have casual conversation.

Police say the event will be held at 924 Crabtree Avenue at the Mechanicsville Neighborhood Kitchen.

Officials say the event will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

