Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro Police Dept. to hold ‘Coffee With A Cop’ event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials will be holding a ‘Coffee With A Cop’ event in Owensboro on April 14.

Owensboro Police are inviting the public to have coffee with police officers to ask questions, voice their concerns or just have casual conversation.

Police say the event will be held at 924 Crabtree Avenue at the Mechanicsville Neighborhood Kitchen.

Officials say the event will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several tornado warnings were issued in parts of the Tri-State as severe weather made its way...
Fallen trees, flooding reported as strong storms roll through Tri-State area
Sullivan Co. struck by destructive tornado, authorities say
Sullivan Co. struck by destructive tornado, authorities say
EPD asking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect
EPD asking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Officials: 1 killed, 48 hurt in roof collapse at Illinois theater
KSP: Man arrested after making shooting threats against Scott Manufacturing
KSP: Man arrested after making shooting threats against Scott Manufacturing

Latest News

Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office send deputies to Sullivan tornado scene
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office sends deputies to Sullivan tornado scene
Wabash Valley Community Foundation creates Sullivan Co. tornado relief fund
Wabash Valley Community Foundation creates Sullivan Co. tornado relief fund
James Short
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges Friday night
Sports betting now legal in the Commonwealth.
Sports betting is legal in Kentucky: What you need to know?