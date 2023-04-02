Ky. Wesleyan Softball’s home openers spoiled by Ashland

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - After 31 road and neutral games to start their season, the Kentucky Wesleyan Softball team competed in their first home games of the year on Saturday. The Panthers took on Ashland, who defeated the home side by scores of 10-0 and 14-5.

Ashland improves to 11-17 (5-3 G-MAC) while Wesleyan falls to 7-26 (0-6 G-MAC).

--Game One--

The offense couldn’t quite get clicking in the opener, as Wesleyan managed just four hits in the game. Ashland scored in each of their first four innings to take down the Panthers.

Guinny Garr made the most of her two at bats in the game, notching a single and a double in the game. Allie Dunn (5-14) took the loss for the Panthers. Sydney Saalwaechter came in to pitch the final inning of the game, where she struck out one and didn’t allow a run to score.

--Game Two--

The bats started off on fire for the Panthers in game two, as Wesleyan scored two runs in each their of their opening two innings to take an early 4-2 lead. After a Shelbi Patterson single to open the game, Augusta Garr and Megan Matheis each managed to get on base, Garr thanks to an error and Matheis due to a walk. Guinny Garr then hit a 2 RBI single down the left field line to bring home Patterson and her sister Augusta.

In the second inning, with runners on first and second, Augusta Garr hit an RBI single to score Immi Mann and take the lead. Megan Matheis then notched an RBI groundout to score Patterson and make it a 4-2 ballgame after two.

Ashland went off late, scoring 12 runs over the final five innings to take control of the game. Wesleyan’s lone run outside of the first two innings came off a solo home run from Grace Colvin in the sixth inning.

Augusta Garr and Grace Colvin each went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Guinny Garr went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI’s.

Immi Mann (2-11) struck out two in the loss.

Wesleyan will be back in action tomorrow when they take on conference newcomer Northwood on Foster Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.

