Ky. Wesleyan Football releases its 2023 schedule

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Head Coach Tyrone Young and the Kentucky Wesleyan Football program have announced their 2023 football schedule. This fall’s schedule includes 11 total contests, with five games taking place at Steele Stadium next season.

The 2023 edition of Panther football includes just two non-conference games, thanks to the addition of Thomas More to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Both of Wesleyan’s non-conference matchups will take place on the road, with their first home game taking place on September 16th vs. Walsh.

The Panthers open their season on Friday, September 1st in Pensacola, Florida, as they take on DII powerhouse West Florida. The Argonauts, who took home the 2019 national championship, are coming off a strong 12-2 season that saw them fall to eventual champion Ferris State in the national semi-finals.

Wesleyan’s other non-conference game will be held the next week in Liberty, Missouri, as the Panthers take on William Jewell for the third straight season.

G-MAC play opens with two straight home games on September 16th and 23rd, as Wesleyan takes on Walsh and Ohio Dominican. KWC hits the road the next week to take on Findlay, before they host G-MAC newcomer and in-state rival Thomas More on October 7th. Thomas More is coming off a 5-6 season in the NAIA.

The Panthers close the season with three out of their five games on the road, as they travel to take on Hillsdale, Tiffin, and Lake Erie. Their final two home games will be against Northwood at the end of October, and reigning G-MAC champion Ashland on November 11th.

“Team 41! We are excited to have such a great slate of games next year. The opportunity ot open with a DII powerhouse in West Florida is a extremely compelling,” said Head Coach Tyrone Young. “We understand the challenges that come naturally with such a strong conference in the G-MAC, and are grateful to have 13 of 22 starters returning for the 2023 season (5 offense/8 defense). This includes all-conference performers in Landon Newman, Jaden Santos-Lopez, and Damario Foster. We hope to continue the record breaking home attendance from the 2022 season.”

