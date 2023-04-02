Birthday Club
Habitat for Humanity organizes ‘Rock the Block’ party at Tepe Park

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity of Evansville held a “Rock the Block” party in Tepe Park on Saturday.

This was in honor of phase one of their new construction project.

Habitat officials plan to build 11 houses in the Tepe Park area this year, and 13 more by the end of the project.

Organization and city leaders spoke as Habitat for Humanity introduced some of their future homeowners.

