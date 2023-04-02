Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office sends deputies to Sullivan tornado scene

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Department officials say they have sent deputies to help assist the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office after the tornado struck Friday evening.

According to a Gibson County Sheriff’s Facebook post, Sergeant John Fischer, Sergeant Time Coomer and Deputy Mike Owens were sent Sunday morning to Sullivan to assist with security and traffic at the scene of the deadly tornado.

Gibson County officials say Deputy Jennifer Robb and Deputy Logan Lashbrook will be heading up Sunday evening to Sullivan to help assist with security as well.

“I’m very proud of our deputies as they go out to help our neighboring community and serve their Sheriff,” said Sheriff Bruce Vanoven. “No sheriff stands alone”

