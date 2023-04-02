Birthday Club
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a woman was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart and also for having drugs in her possession.

According to an affidavit, authorities were at Walmart on S. Red Bank Road for an unrelated run Saturday night, when they were advised by staff that a woman, later identified as Rayna Rippstein, was caught shoplifting.

Police say they talked with employees who had seen Rippstein stealing items and tried to leave the store before an employee apprehended her.

Officials say police once they were shown footage of Rippstein stealing a pair of earrings, they placed her under arrested.

Police say Rippstein was in possession of two purses and when they searched both bags they found in them burnt foil with residue, a broken pen and three burnt straws.

Officials say Rippstein was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center where they then located a small piece of paper with a brown substance, later testing positive for fentanyl, on her person.

Police say Rippstein has been charged with theft, possession of fentanyl, and possession of paraphernalia.

