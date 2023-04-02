Birthday Club
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges Friday night

James Short
James Short(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested on multiple drug charges after they found him hiding under a deck Friday night.

According to Evansville Police, officers were on routine patrol in the 2000 block of Kathleen Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday night, where police had been dispatched to on March 27 for a previous report of domestic violence in progress.

Officials say an arrest warrant was requested for a male resident, later identified as James Short, for the domestic violence incident that occurred on March 27.

Police say the charges included two counts domestic battery, one of which being a prior conviction.

Officials say police saw two men outside matching Short’s description standing outside the residence on the 2000 block of Kathleen Avenue. Police confirmed neither one of the men were Short.

Police say while speaking with the men, one of them received a phone call from Short asking why the police were at his home and then hung up the phone.

Officials say police began to patrol the area when they saw Short running through the woods near the home.

Police say officers found Short hiding under a deck in the area of Margybeth and Hawthorne Avenue.

Officials say Short was placed in handcuffs and was searched by police.

According to police, while searching Short, they looked in his wallet and found substances in plastic baggies that later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officials say Short was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and resisting law enforcement.

