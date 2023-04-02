Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a man walked into a Walmart with a rifle on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say it happened at the Walmart located on Burkhardt Road.

Dispatch tells 14 News that officers found the man and the situation is under control.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.