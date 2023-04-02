Alert Day for storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today really put in the sun in Sunday, but the weather will not stay this pleasant the rest of the week. We are on alert for possible strong to severe storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

We will see increasing clouds overnight, and a few showers are possible late Sunday night into Monday morning. We may get a brief rumble of thunder, but we are not expecting any severe weather tonight or tomorrow. Any chance of rain will clear out of our region by lunchtime, and our skies will turn mostly sunny Monday afternoon.

Our temperatures will remain mild on Monday with morning lows in the upper 40s to near 50° and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds roll back in Monday night into Tuesday morning, and showers and a few thunderstorms are possible, but the sun will pop out again Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will be breezy with winds from the south at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts around 25 to 30 mph. That flow of warm, southerly air will push our temperatures well above average on Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s!

A few thunderstorms are possible out ahead of the main line Tuesday night, then a line of showers and storms will push through our region along with a cold front Wednesday morning. The east-southeast half of the Tri-State is at a level 1 risk while the west-northwest half of the Tri-State is at a level 2 risk on a scale of 5. That means a few strong to severe storms may be possible Tuesday night and/or Wednesday morning, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

Once that cold front passes through, cooler and clearer weather takes over. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Easter weekend looks partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s on Good Friday, mid to upper 60s on Holy Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s on Easter Sunday.

