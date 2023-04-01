Webster Co. woman arrested during traffic stop on drug charges

CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A Webster County woman was arrested after deputies say they found multiple drugs in her vehicle on Friday.

According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted the Clay Police Department with a traffic stop on Grove Street in Clay at around 2:43 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says authorities were alerted of narcotics inside the vehicle. After searching the car, deputies say they found a bag with suspected meth, crushed opioid pills and marijuana shake. WCSO officials say the suspected meth tested positive for amphetamine and will be sent for further testing.

Patricia Sisco of Clay was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Controlled 1st-degree – 2nd offense (hydrocodone)

Prescription Controlled Substance not in proper container – 2nd offense

