Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

WATCH LIVE: Tornado warnings issued across Tri-State counties

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tornado warnings have been issued in parts of the Tri-State as severe weather rolls through the area on Friday night.

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, tornado warnings are in effect in Union County and Henderson County, Kentucky, as well as White County, Illinois.

We will update this story as developments come throughout the night.

You can watch our live weather coverage in the video above.

Viewers can also view or submit pictures and videos of the weather in your area by visiting our website using the link below.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for severe weather outbreak on Friday
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Chief Brandon Wells was officially sworn in as the new Boonville police chief on Friday.
Boonville swears in new police chief
Webster Co. woman arrested during traffic stop on drug charges
Webster Co. woman arrested during traffic stop on drug charges
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear signs medical marijuana and sports betting bills into law
Hopkins Co. leaders encouraging people to register storm shelters
Hopkins Co. leaders encouraging people to register storm shelters