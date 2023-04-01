WATCH LIVE: Tornado warnings issued across Tri-State counties

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tornado warnings have been issued in parts of the Tri-State as severe weather rolls through the area on Friday night.

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, tornado warnings are in effect in Union County and Henderson County, Kentucky, as well as White County, Illinois.

We will update this story as developments come throughout the night.

