A sunny weekend to be followed with clouds and rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tomorrow will be our last sunny day for the next week before a cold front brings clouds and storms.

Temperatures will peak in the lower 60s tomorrow, then hit their highest point of the week on Tuesday when they rise to 80°. We have an alert day on Tuesday for the possibility of severe storms Tuesday night and possibly stretching into Wednesday morning.

Our temperatures will cool off through the remainder of the week, settling into the mid-60s and upper 50s.

