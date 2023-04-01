Sullivan Co. struck by destructive tornado, authorities say

SULLIVAN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials say, throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning, Sullivan County was struck by a destructive tornado.

Sheriff’s Office officials say there is a line of damage covering several miles, starting west of Sullivan in the New Lebanon area, extending eastward through Sullivan.

Authorities say in the city of Sullivan, the path of destruction follows nearly a straight line, parallel with Silver Street.

Officials say in both the city and county of Sullivan, homes are severely damaged and some are completely leveled.

Authorities say members of the community lost their lives, but no information on the victims has been released at this time.

Officials say emergency responders and utility works are still searching for residents that are missing.

Authorities urge people to stay clear of areas affected by the storm damage.

According to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, officials say Sullivan City Hall and area churches have been opened as safe shelters.

