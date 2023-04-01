Birthday Club
Mater Dei High School to host 76th annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg Hunt

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei High School will be hosting Saturday, the 76th annual West Side Nut Club Easter egg hunt.

Event officials say that over 12,000 plastic eggs will be distributed along with over 34,000 pieces of candy.

Officials say prizes will also include over 150 stuffed animals.

Event officials will divide the Easter egg hunt into four sections which will be preschool/kindergarten, first grade, second grade and third grade/special education.

The event begins Saturday at 1p.m.

