Evansville Wartime Museum announces winner of ‘Name the Tank Contest’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum, in affiliation with 1943 Chrysler M4A4 Sherman Tank-Cheyenne, Inc., announced the winner and winning name from the “Name the Tank” Campaign on Saturday.

Officials say the winning name is “Rosie’s Revenge,” submitted by Larry Kjeldsen of Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a press release, over 1,000 names were submitted as a result of the “Name the Tank Contest.”

The winning entry needed to be two words or less and have an Evansville and WWII theme.

Kjeldsen hopes to relocate to Evansville sometime within the next 2 years, where he hopes to become a volunteer for the Evansville Wartime Museum.

The next tank ride event will be on Saturday, May 6 from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Visitors can call the museum at 812-424-7461 to reserve rides for the event.

