Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Wartime Museum announces winner of ‘Name the Tank Contest’

Left to right: Kevin Reid (Evansville Wartime Museum), Larry Kjeldsen (Contest winner) and...
Left to right: Kevin Reid (Evansville Wartime Museum), Larry Kjeldsen (Contest winner) and Dona Bone (Evansville Wartime Museum).(Evansville Wartime Museum)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum, in affiliation with 1943 Chrysler M4A4 Sherman Tank-Cheyenne, Inc., announced the winner and winning name from the “Name the Tank” Campaign on Saturday.

Officials say the winning name is “Rosie’s Revenge,” submitted by Larry Kjeldsen of Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a press release, over 1,000 names were submitted as a result of the “Name the Tank Contest.”

The winning entry needed to be two words or less and have an Evansville and WWII theme.

Kjeldsen hopes to relocate to Evansville sometime within the next 2 years, where he hopes to become a volunteer for the Evansville Wartime Museum.

The next tank ride event will be on Saturday, May 6 from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Visitors can call the museum at 812-424-7461 to reserve rides for the event.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several tornado warnings were issued in parts of the Tri-State as severe weather made its way...
Fallen trees, flooding reported as strong storms roll through Tri-State area
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
WFIE Alert Day
Dangerous tornado and severe storm outbreak likely Friday afternoon-evening
Sullivan Co. struck by destructive tornado, authorities say
Sullivan Co. struck by destructive tornado, authorities say
Deaconess Hospital
Evansville hospitals seeing increase in Group A strep infections

Latest News

EFD hosts ‘Station 16 Open House’ event Saturday
EFD hosts open house event Saturday at Station 16
Mater Dei High School to host 76th annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg Hunt
EFD officials sent to Sullivan Co. to assist in tornado search and rescue
EFD officials sent to Sullivan Co. to assist in tornado search and rescue
EPD asking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect
EPD asking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect