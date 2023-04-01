EPD asking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are looking for a man involved in an accident at Target off of East Lloyd Expressway.
According to Evansville Police, the accident occurred on March 3 in the Target parking lot at 6625 East Lloyd Expressway involving a male suspect.
If you have any information on the suspect or the owner of the vehicle, contact the EPD Hit and Run Unit at (812)-426-7941.
