EPD asking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are looking for a man involved in an accident at Target off of East Lloyd Expressway.

According to Evansville Police, the accident occurred on March 3 in the Target parking lot at 6625 East Lloyd Expressway involving a male suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect or the owner of the vehicle, contact the EPD Hit and Run Unit at (812)-426-7941.

