EFD officials sent to Sullivan Co. to assist in tornado search and rescue

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire officials say they were sent Saturday morning to Sullivan County to help assist in rescue efforts due to the tornado that began Friday night.

According to an Evansville Fire officials, early Saturday morning, over 10 members of EFD’s Special Operations/Indiana District 10′s confinement space rescue team were sent to Sullivan County to assist with search and rescue efforts.

We will update you as this story develops.

