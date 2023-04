EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is holding an open house event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to an EFD Facebook post, the event will be providing refreshments, family games, face painting and safety tips.

The event is being held at Station 16 at 2801 Washington Avenue in Evansville.

