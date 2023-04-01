Breezy and cooler for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a stormy end to the week, we will enjoy a quiet and cooler weekend. Sunshine will return Saturday with highs in the 50s and westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Sunday will be sunny and milder with highs in the lower 60s. The first half of next week will be active and much warmer. Temps will climb to near 80 on Tuesday. We are on alert Tuesday for possible severe storms. Scattered showers and storms will likely linger into Wednesday before temps fall back into the lower 60s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.