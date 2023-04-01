Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Breezy and cooler for the weekend

14 First Alert Forecast 4pm 3/31
14 First Alert Forecast 4pm 3/31
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a stormy end to the week, we will enjoy a quiet and cooler weekend. Sunshine will return Saturday with highs in the 50s and westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Sunday will be sunny and milder with highs in the lower 60s. The first half of next week will be active and much warmer. Temps will climb to near 80 on Tuesday. We are on alert Tuesday for possible severe storms. Scattered showers and storms will likely linger into Wednesday before temps fall back into the lower 60s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
WFIE Alert Day
Dangerous tornado and severe storm outbreak likely Friday afternoon-evening
Deaconess Hospital
Evansville hospitals seeing increase in Group A strep infections
Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
OPD: Three arrested in firearm discharge investigations
OPD: Three arrested in firearm discharge investigations

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 4pm 3/31
14 First Alert Forecast 4pm 3/31
WFIE Alert Day
Dangerous tornado and severe storm outbreak likely Friday afternoon-evening
14 First Alert Forecast 11 am 3/31
14 First Alert Forecast 11 am 3/31
3/31 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/31 14 First Alert Sunrise