Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Boonville swears in new police chief

Chief Brandon Wells was officially sworn in as the new Boonville police chief on Friday.
Chief Brandon Wells was officially sworn in as the new Boonville police chief on Friday.(Facebook: City of Boonville)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Boonville has sworn in a new police chief.

Chief Brandon Wells was officially sworn in as the new police chief on Friday.

City leaders also celebrated the retirement of the most recent chief, Daryl Saltzman.

Saltzman served the city of Boonville for 36 years.

He was also the first K9 handler for the city’s police force.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for severe weather outbreak on Friday
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Tornado warnings have been issued in parts of the Tri-State as severe weather rolls through the...
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warnings issued across Tri-State counties
Webster Co. woman arrested during traffic stop on drug charges
Webster Co. woman arrested during traffic stop on drug charges
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear signs medical marijuana and sports betting bills into law
Hopkins Co. leaders encouraging people to register storm shelters
Hopkins Co. leaders encouraging people to register storm shelters