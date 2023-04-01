Boonville swears in new police chief

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Boonville has sworn in a new police chief.

Chief Brandon Wells was officially sworn in as the new police chief on Friday.

City leaders also celebrated the retirement of the most recent chief, Daryl Saltzman.

Saltzman served the city of Boonville for 36 years.

He was also the first K9 handler for the city’s police force.

