Weather alters Aces Baseball’s weekend series once again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast for heavy rain and storms on Friday evening and heavy wind set for Saturday, the schedule for this weekend’s University of Evansville-Belmont baseball series has been changed again.

The series will now begin on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. with a single game. The series will conclude now with a doubleheader scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Evansville will enter the series with a 16-8 overall record and 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference mark after seeing its nine-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night against Southeast Missouri State. Belmont opened its first season of MVC play last weekend by winning two out of three games against Illinois State at home, and the Bruins will bring a 14-12 overall record and 2-1 conference mark into this weekend’s series.

This weekend’s series is slated to be streamed live on ESPN+ and ESPN3, with the entire series also available in the Tri-State area and on-line through 107.1 FM-WJPS and the Old National Bank/Purple Aces Sports Network.

