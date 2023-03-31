Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Weather alters Aces Baseball’s weekend series once again

Purple Aces baseball
Purple Aces baseball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast for heavy rain and storms on Friday evening and heavy wind set for Saturday, the schedule for this weekend’s University of Evansville-Belmont baseball series has been changed again.

The series will now begin on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. with a single game.  The series will conclude now with a doubleheader scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Evansville will enter the series with a 16-8 overall record and 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference mark after seeing its nine-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night against Southeast Missouri State.  Belmont opened its first season of MVC play last weekend by winning two out of three games against Illinois State at home, and the Bruins will bring a 14-12 overall record and 2-1 conference mark into this weekend’s series. 

This weekend’s series is slated to be streamed live on ESPN+ and ESPN3, with the entire series also available in the Tri-State area and on-line through 107.1 FM-WJPS and the Old National Bank/Purple Aces Sports Network.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for severe weather outbreak on Friday

Latest News

USI Baseball hits the road to Lindenwood this weekend
Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
Schneider named OVC Women’s Golfer of the Week
Christian County (3-2) vs. Henderson County (5-1) softball highlights.
H.S. Softball Highlights: Christian Co. vs. Henderson Co.
Reitz (0-1) vs. North Posey (1-1) baseball highlights.
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Reitz vs. North Posey