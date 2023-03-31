USI Baseball hits the road to Lindenwood this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball resumes Ohio Valley Conference action this week when it hits the road to play at Lindenwood University for a three-game series in St. Charles, Missouri. The series starts Friday at 1 p.m. before continuing Saturday at 1 p.m. and concluding Sunday at 1p.m.

The Screaming Eagles (7-18) are coming off a tough three game series with Morehead State University and a heartbreaking loss to Ball State University Tuesday in Muncie, Indiana. Links to follow USI at Lindenwood this weekend can be found on the Eagles’ baseball schedule at USIScreamingEagles.com.

Weekend Schedule Note: With the forecast of heavy rains around the St. Louis area this weekend, fans can track any schedule changes on Twitter (@USIAthletics), Facebook (USI Athletics), and USIScreamingEagles.com.

USI Baseball Notes:

Eagles loses heartbreaker to Ball State:

The USI Screaming Eagles lost a heartbreaker to start the week, falling in 11 innings to Ball State University. USI had the lead four times, only to see Ball State rally to tie or take the lead before winning on a walk-off home run in the 11th.

Good relief against Ball State: On a staff day on the mound, the Eagles received strong relief pitching performances from junior right-hander Trent Robinson (Louisville, Kentucky), who allowed a single run in three innings of work; junior right-hander Corey Anderson (Linton, Indiana), who posted two-plus scoreless innings; and junior right-hander Matthew Moore (Newburgh, Indiana), who struck out four and allowed an unearned run in three innings of action.

Eagles go 0-4 last week: The Eagles were 0-4 last week, 0-3 to start OVC play. USI had a chance to win three of the four games late, allowing three in the bottom of the eighth in the 6-3 loss to Belmont University; left the tying and winning runs on second and third in the 3-2 loss to Morehead State University to open the three-game series; and the winning run on third in the extra-inning 5-1 loss to Morehead in the series finale.

Leading at the plate last week. Junior outfielder Ren Tachioka (Japan) led USI last week at the plate, hitting .400 (6-15) with a run scored, a triple, and two RBIs. Junior pinch hitter Gavin McLarty (Buckner, Kentucky) came off the bench to drive in a team-high three RBIs in the four games.

Morris was strong last week on the mound: USI sophomore right-hander Gavin Morris (Brazil, Indiana) made a pair of strong starts last week, getting a no-decision in both games. Morris blanked Belmont over three-inning in a staff-day start, allowing a hit and a walk and striking out two. He followed with a strong start versus Morehead, giving up one run on two hits and three walks, while reaching a career-best six innings and six strikeouts.

Hutson reaches career-bests vs. Morehead State: USI sophomore right-hander Tyler Hutson (Villa Hills, Kentucky) threw a career-best seven innings and struck out a career-high seven batters in the series opener with Morehead State to start OVC play.

Leading hitters: Sophomore outfielder Drew Taylor (Jeffersonville, Indiana) leads USI this season with a .357 batting average (15-42). Sophomore shortstop Ricardo Van Grieken (Venezuela) (16-46) follows with a .348 batting average, while junior first baseman Tucker Ebest (Austin, Texas) has a team-best 22 RBIs and four home runs.

Taylor has the hottest bat: Sophomore outfielder Drew Taylor has the hottest bat for the Eagles over the last 10 games. Taylor is hitting .417 over the last 10 games (10-24) with two doubles and four RBIs.

McNew climbing the USI All-Time charts: Senior catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) is sixth all-time at USI in home runs (21); tied for ninth in RBIs (141) and tied for 10th in doubles (44).

USI in longest losing streak since 2006. USI has lost nine-straight games, the longest streak since the Eagles lost 10-in-a-row during the 2006 season.

Lindenwood in 2023: Lindenwood is 3-22 overall and also began its OVC schedule with three-straight losses at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Lion started their week with a 7-5 loss to the University of Missouri Wednesday and have lost eight-straight games.

USI vs. Lindenwood: USI trails the all-time series with Lindenwood, 4-1, with all of the meeting in Great Lakes Valley Conference regular season and tournament action. In the only series meeting between the two schools, the Lions captured three of the four games at the Lou Brock Complex in 2021.

