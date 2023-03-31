Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Storm shelters open as severe weather threat continues

Storm shelters open as severe weather threat continues
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storm shelters are available for those who may need them as severe weather rolls through the area.

According to the Fort Branch Fire Department, the fire station on West Vine will be open for shelter.

They currently do not have a set time for people to stop by, but officials are asking you to check back for updates.

Officials are also asking for people to park on the south side of the building, and not in front of the large overhead doors.

According to the Town of Fort Branch’s Facebook page, there’s also one opening at the Fort Branch Teen Center on Main Street.

The Owensville United Methodist Church is another option for you to seek shelter.

The Owensville Town Board says that’s at the corner of Brummitt and Third.

Officials say you will need to enter in the east side of the church, and sign-up on their sign-in sheet.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for severe weather outbreak on Friday
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown

Latest News

Murder trial set to begin following deadly 2019 shooting
Murder trial set to begin following deadly 2019 shooting
3/31 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Storm shelters open as severe weather threat continues
Storm shelters open as severe weather threat continues
Murder trial set to begin following deadly 2019 shooting
Murder trial set to begin following deadly 2019 shooting