Storm shelters open as severe weather threat continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storm shelters are available for those who may need them as severe weather rolls through the area.

According to the Fort Branch Fire Department, the fire station on West Vine will be open for shelter.

They currently do not have a set time for people to stop by, but officials are asking you to check back for updates.

Officials are also asking for people to park on the south side of the building, and not in front of the large overhead doors.

According to the Town of Fort Branch’s Facebook page, there’s also one opening at the Fort Branch Teen Center on Main Street.

The Owensville United Methodist Church is another option for you to seek shelter.

The Owensville Town Board says that’s at the corner of Brummitt and Third.

Officials say you will need to enter in the east side of the church, and sign-up on their sign-in sheet.

