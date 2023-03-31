Birthday Club
Schneider named OVC Women’s Golfer of the Week

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time in her collegiate career, University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf sophomore Baileigh Schneider (Huntingburg, Indiana) was voted as the Ohio Valley Conference Female Golfer of the Week as announced by the league’s communications office Thursday morning. This is the first weekly award for the Screaming Eagles this season. 

chneider put up a career-best performance at The Julie last Monday and Tuesday after putting up a two-round score of 148 (+6) to tie for ninth in her best finish as an Eagle. Her opening-round score of 72 (+1) was the best single round in her collegiate career and the lowest-scored round for USI in 2023. 

USI finished the tournament in sixth place, the team’s best finish this season. 

Schneider and the Eagles finish the regular season with a trip to Murray, Kentucky to compete in the Jim Weaver Invitational hosted by Murray State University at the Miller Memorial Golf Course on April 3-4.

