Sacramento Waterworks to shut down system, boil advisory starts Monday

(U.S. Air Force)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - According to a press release, Sacramento Waterworks will be shutting off water periodically to repair several fire hydrants starting Monday.

The press release states they will have to shut off water periodically during Monday and Tuesday.

Due to having to shut down the system down, McClean County will be under a boil advisory beginning Monday.

According to Sacramento Waterworks, the public will experience water shut offs that could possibly roll over into Wednesday, where they will have little to no water pressure.

They say an alert call will go out with a message to the public with any other important information.

