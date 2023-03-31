Owensboro city leaders unveil plans for Fourth of July celebration

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro has already released plans to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The annual All-American Fourth of July event is back on the riverfront with three other firework locations throughout the city.

It kicks off on the night of July 4 at 5 p.m.

There will be live music before the fireworks, which start at 9:15 p.m.

