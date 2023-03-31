OPD: Three arrested arrested in firearm discharge investigations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say three people have been arrested in connection to firearm discharge investigations.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched Thursday to the 500 block of Plum Street in reference to a firearm discharge where a residence and vehicle were hit.

Officers say they located multiple shell casings from different caliber firearms on scene.

Police say detectives responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses and took over the investigation.

Officials say detectives and officers responded to several other firearm discharges that happened within Owensboro.

Authorities say the investigation determined that rounds were being fired between two occupied vehicles and the round hit multiple residences and vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

Detectives say they received additional information reporting subjects were seen entering a residence in the 900 block of Holly Avenue while armed.

Authorities say a vehicle believed to be involved in the incidents was located nearby.

Police say officials, along with the help of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter around the residence while a search warrant was secured for the residence and the vehicle.

Officials say the Owensboro Police Department Emergency Response Team, Hazardous Devices Unit, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit responded to the scene.

Police say the search warrant was executed and the residence was cleared resulting in the seizure of more than 400 fentanyl pills, 2 firearms and over $4,000 in cash.

Officials say three subjects that were arrested include; 19-year-old A’Dyn Buckner, 18-year-old Czarek Willinger and 20-year-old Masaan Payne.

Buckner has been charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Willinger has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Payne as been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

